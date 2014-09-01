(Repeats with no changes to text)
* India's plan to fund infrastructure via bonds off to limp
start
* Bankers blame RBI ban on banks buying infra bonds
* Investors and bankers say RBI should ease restrictions on
banks
By Suvashree Choudhury and Manju Dalal
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, Sept 1 A central bank ban on
Indian banks buying new issues of infrastructure bonds has
handicapped Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chances of gathering
billions of dollars needed for mega-projects through the bond
market.
Elected in May, Modi has made heavy infrastructure
investment and construction of affordable housing for all by
2022 key elements of a reform agenda aimed at getting India's
lumbering economy to grow a lot faster.
Meeting the housing goal alone would need investment of at
least $2 trillion, according to a KPMG report released last
month.
Faced with those funding needs, the government in mid-July
encouraged banks to issue bonds to fund infrastructure by
exempting these bonds from reserve requirements, in order to
enable them to extend cheaper loans to the cash-starved
sector.
The trouble is the Reserve Bank of India issued guidelines a
week later that barred banks from buying bonds issued by other
banks in order to forestall risks arising from circular trading,
whereby lenders agree to buy each other's bonds.
The RBI is hoping for greater investor participation by the
likes of insurers, pension funds and mutual funds. But, analysts
and bankers say the ban hampers secondary market liquidity and
prevents the creation of a deeper market.
Banks are traditionally the biggest buyers of debt, and
without them the market for these bonds has become so illiquid
that other investors are reluctant to buy.
"Banks are the market makers, the largest investors and
underwriters of corporate bonds," said Shashikant Rathi, head of
investments and capital markets at Axis Bank.
"If banks are not allowed to invest in these senior
infrastructure bonds then other investors like mutual funds
would be sceptical buying them since they wouldn't be sure of
being able to sell them if liquidity need arises," he said.
Given these constraints, few banks have made fresh issues,
despite the incentives, and those that have, have received a
lukewarm response.
Analysts said the RBI would have to relax its ban if it
wanted bond funding to raise anywhere near the 500-600 billion
rupees ($8.3 billion to $9.9 billion) in infrastructure bonds
that traders say can be raised in the year to March.
Typically, Indian banks are the largest providers of loans
to the infrastructure sector. Private or foreign investors have
usually shied away due to bottlenecks such as complicated
approval processes and red tape.
MARKET MESSAGE
Rowing back on guidelines issued so recently would be a test
of how responsive the central bank has become to market needs.
Long regarded as a staid institution, the central bank has
been reinvigorated by Raghuram Rajan, the former International
Monetary Fund's chief economist, who was appointed governor a
year ago.
For evidence of the effect of its ban, the RBI can look at
the mild response to the three infrastructure bond issues made
since the guidelines were given.
Between them, ICICI Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Ltd and Andhra Bank Ltd managed to raise
just 49 billion rupees ($811 million).
None could exercise their greenshoe options, or the extra
amount that issuers sell if they see strong demand, as had been
the case in previous debt sales in India.
"If banks were allowed to invest in senior bonds, we would
have seen issuance three times more than what has already
happened", said a debt capital markets banker at a domestic
bank.
The funds raised were also more expensive than expected, as
investors demanded a premium because of the illiquid market.
ICICI Bank, for example, sold 35 billion rupees of bonds
this week at an annualised yield of 9.46 percent. Although not a
direct comparison, traders noted that similarly rated state-run
Rural Electrification Corp is trading at a 9.35
percent yield.
An investor at a domestic institution explained the lack of
enthusiasm for a bond that might otherwise have seemed
attractive.
"We felt there would be demand as there is hardly any AAA
paper available in the 10-year segment. But after buying we saw
that there was no end-investor demand, so we haven't bought any
more," he said.
Bankers said the RBI could ease the restrictions from an
outright ban by limiting what percentage of a bank's net capital
could be invested in infrastructure bonds. Or it could allow
banks to buy and trade bonds for a certain number of days in
order to make a market and ensure liquidity.
The RBI, however, shows little sign of budging.
"We are ready to give the market more time to develop,
understand the product," said a senior RBI official. "There will
always be investors for such high-yield papers."
($1 = 60.42 India rupees)
