MUMBAI, April 2 Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday the country's push to finance infrastructure should not override the need for financial stability. Rajan made the comments during a speech on financial inclusion.

India is keen to ramp up infrastructure investment to help support economic growth, which will require a big push to fund projects. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)