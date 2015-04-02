China Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 29.2 pct
MUMBAI, April 2 Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday the country's push to finance infrastructure should not override the need for financial stability. Rajan made the comments during a speech on financial inclusion.
India is keen to ramp up infrastructure investment to help support economic growth, which will require a big push to fund projects. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 29.2 pct
* Indexes end: Dow -0.16 pct, S&P +0.11 pct, Nasdaq +0.14 pct (Updates to close)