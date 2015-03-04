MUMBAI, March 4 The Reserve Bank of India cut
its repo interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent on
Wednesday, in its second move this year outside official policy
meetings.
COMMENTARY
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS, SINGAPORE
"I think the inter-meeting rate cut is a positive surpirse
on timing. By this I think the Reserve Bank of India is
expressing its confidence on inflation outlook.
This also means that despite higher fiscal deficit the
quality of fiscal consolidation has satisfied central bank's
expectations."
A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP
LTD, MUMBAI
"It is a surprise. Looks like RBI was happy with budget but
also raises question why RBI did not wait for its scheduled
meeting date."
ANEESH SRIVASTAVA, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, IDBI FEDERAL
LIFE INSURANCE, MUMBAI
"The only surprise that I see is that the rate cut is coming
immediately after budget. The quality of the deficit is
improving, hence there was scope to cut rates. Domestically
macroeconomic data is not giving much comfort and also our rival
countries have reduced interest rates.
The reality is growth is yet to pick and it is a right move
on the part of the RBI. We still expect another 25 basis points
cut in next 3-6 months time. Only caveat is what would happen
when Fed starts raising rates."
(Reporting by Mumbai Newsroom)