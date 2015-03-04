MUMBAI, March 4 The Reserve Bank of India cut its repo interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent on Wednesday, in its second move this year outside official policy meetings.

COMMENTARY

RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS, SINGAPORE

"I think the inter-meeting rate cut is a positive surpirse on timing. By this I think the Reserve Bank of India is expressing its confidence on inflation outlook.

This also means that despite higher fiscal deficit the quality of fiscal consolidation has satisfied central bank's expectations."

A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP LTD, MUMBAI

"It is a surprise. Looks like RBI was happy with budget but also raises question why RBI did not wait for its scheduled meeting date."

ANEESH SRIVASTAVA, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, IDBI FEDERAL LIFE INSURANCE, MUMBAI

"The only surprise that I see is that the rate cut is coming immediately after budget. The quality of the deficit is improving, hence there was scope to cut rates. Domestically macroeconomic data is not giving much comfort and also our rival countries have reduced interest rates.

The reality is growth is yet to pick and it is a right move on the part of the RBI. We still expect another 25 basis points cut in next 3-6 months time. Only caveat is what would happen when Fed starts raising rates." (Reporting by Mumbai Newsroom)