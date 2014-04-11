MUMBAI, April 11 The Reserve Bank of India net sold $530 million in spot currency markets in February compared with $1.93 billion in January, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin released on Friday.

The RBI did not buy spot dollars from the market in February, the bulletin showed. The Indian rupee had rose 1.5 percent that month, its biggest monthly gain since October, after foreign investors bought a net $2.05 billion in debt and stocks.

The outstanding net forward dollar sales came down to $31.32 billion in February from $31.85 billion in January, according to the bulletin.

However, the RBI has been spotted buying dollars since March to take advantage of a rally in the rupee, although the data is not yet available. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Neha Dasgupta and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)