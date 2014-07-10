July 10 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $1.79 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in May, lower than the $5.87 billion in April, data in a bulletin released by the central bank on Thursday showed.

The net outstanding forward dollar sales as of end-May stood at $11.46 billion compared with $32.06 billion in April.

The central bank has been buying dollars in the forex market -- both spot and forwards -- to prevent any sharp rise in the rupee which hit an 11-month high of 58.33 on May 23. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)