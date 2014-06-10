MUMBAI, June 10 India's central bank bought a net $5.87 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in April, lower than $7.78 billion in March, data released in its bulletin showed on Tuesday.

The net outstanding forward dollar sales as of end April stood at $32.06 billion compared with $31.03 billion in March, the Reserve Bank of India data showed.

The central bank has been buying dollars in the forex market to prevent any sharp rise in the rupee which hit a more than eight-month high of 59.5950 to the dollar in April on strong dollar inflows. The unit had touched a low of 61.19 in that month. (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)