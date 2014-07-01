UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
MUMBAI, July 1 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $14.51 billion in the forward market in May compared with net forward dollar sales of $6.09 billion in April, according to Reuters calculations based on data available on the central bank web site.
The central bank intervened heavily in May to mop up excess dollar inflows.
Net foreign inflows into India totalled $5.7 billion in May compared to $75.89 million in April on hopes tied to the election of Narendra Modi as India's prime minister.
The Indian rupee touched a 11-month high of 58.33 to the dollar on May 23 boosted by these strong inflows. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)