MUMBAI May 11 The Reserve Bank of India net bought $7.67 bln in March from the spot foreign exchange market compared with $7.87 bln in February, according to its bulletin published on Monday.

The total spot dollar purchase now stands at $27.68 bln in the first three months of 2015.

The Indian rupee has been one of the top performers in Asia, propelled by strong portfolio inflows prompting the central bank to intervene heavily to soak up excess dollar supply.

The Indian rupee moved in a 61.6500-63.0025 band in March.

The net outstanding forward purchase was at $8.32 bln at end-March, according to the data in the central bank's monthly bulletin.