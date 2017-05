MUMBAI, March 10 The Reserve Bank of India sold a net $30 million worth of U.S. dollars through interventions in the spot exchange rate market in January, compared with $179 million in December, according to data released on Thursday.

The central bank bought $3.24 billion and sold $3.27 billion in the spot market, which showed it was equally active on both sides of the exchange rate in January when the rupee moved in a 66.1300-68.2550 band.

The RBI's net outstanding forward dollar sale stood at $318 million as of end January, the central bank said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)