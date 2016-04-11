MUMBAI, April 11 India's central bank net sold
$3.34 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in February,
compared with $30 million during the previous month, according
to the Reserve Bank of India's monthly bulletin released on
Monday.
The RBI had bought a total $3.46 billion and sold $6.8
billion in spot forex in February when the rupee had moved in
the 66.13-68.2550 per dollar band.
The central bank's net forward dollar sales outstanding was
at $2.4 billion as of February-end compared with $318 million in
January, the RBI said.
In the currency futures market, the RBI net sold $970
million in February.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)