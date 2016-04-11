MUMBAI, April 11 India's central bank net sold $3.34 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in February, compared with $30 million during the previous month, according to the Reserve Bank of India's monthly bulletin released on Monday.

The RBI had bought a total $3.46 billion and sold $6.8 billion in spot forex in February when the rupee had moved in the 66.13-68.2550 per dollar band.

The central bank's net forward dollar sales outstanding was at $2.4 billion as of February-end compared with $318 million in January, the RBI said.

In the currency futures market, the RBI net sold $970 million in February. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)