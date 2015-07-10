Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
MUMBAI, July 10 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $2.58 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in May, taking the total intervention to $35.7 billion since January, data in its monthly bulletin showed on Friday.
Net purchases however fell sharply from April's $5.43 billion.
The central bank has been balancing forex operations by building its reserves chest along with maturing some forward dollar liabilities without creating any significant distortions in the market.
The rupee moved in a range of 63.3050 to 64.2800 per dollar in May when the forex reserves were little changed at $352.47 billion, from April's $351.87 billion. As of July 3, India's forex reserves were at $354.52 billion.
RBI's outstanding net forward dollar sales were at $1.86 billion as of end-May, down from $5.17 billion in April.
The central bank's net forward dollar book fell by $3.31 billion for up to one-year maturities in May, compared with $3.15 billion in the previous month. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12