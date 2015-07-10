MUMBAI, July 10 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $2.58 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in May, taking the total intervention to $35.7 billion since January, data in its monthly bulletin showed on Friday.

Net purchases however fell sharply from April's $5.43 billion.

The central bank has been balancing forex operations by building its reserves chest along with maturing some forward dollar liabilities without creating any significant distortions in the market.

The rupee moved in a range of 63.3050 to 64.2800 per dollar in May when the forex reserves were little changed at $352.47 billion, from April's $351.87 billion. As of July 3, India's forex reserves were at $354.52 billion.

RBI's outstanding net forward dollar sales were at $1.86 billion as of end-May, down from $5.17 billion in April.

The central bank's net forward dollar book fell by $3.31 billion for up to one-year maturities in May, compared with $3.15 billion in the previous month. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)