MUMBAI, June 10 India's central bank bought a net $1.34 billion in the spot foreign exchange markets in April, sharply below a net purchase of $4.69 billion in March, according to its monthly bulletin released on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India's intervention in currency futures markets amounted to $260 million, both on the buy and sell sides, the bulletin showed.

In spot markets, the RBI bought $2.64 billion and sold $1.3 billion in April when the rupee moved in a band of 66.07-66.8475 to the dollar.

India's foreign exchange reserves that month went up by $3.36 billon, partly due to the RBI's spot intervention.

The RBI's net outstanding forward dollar sales stood at $4.05 billion as of the end of April, little changed from $4.25 billion in the previous month, the bulletin showed.