MUMBAI, June 10 India's central bank bought a
net $1.34 billion in the spot foreign exchange markets in April,
sharply below a net purchase of $4.69 billion in March,
according to its monthly bulletin released on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India's intervention in
currency futures markets amounted to $260 million, both on the
buy and sell sides, the bulletin showed.
In spot markets, the RBI bought $2.64 billion and sold $1.3
billion in April when the rupee moved in a band of
66.07-66.8475 to the dollar.
India's foreign exchange reserves that month went up by
$3.36 billon, partly due to the RBI's spot intervention.
The RBI's net outstanding forward dollar sales stood at
$4.05 billion as of the end of April, little changed from $4.25
billion in the previous month, the bulletin showed.
