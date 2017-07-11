FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 hours
India cenbank mops up net $5 bln from spot FX in May
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Concern and frustration over Donald Jr. crisis
U.S.
Concern and frustration over Donald Jr. crisis
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Technology
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 11, 2017 / 11:44 AM / in 20 hours

India cenbank mops up net $5 bln from spot FX in May

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $5 billion in May in spot foreign exchange markets, sharply above the $566 million in April, the central bank's monthly bulletin showed on Tuesday.

The figure consisted of a purchase of $7.02 billion in spot markets and the sale of $2.01 billion, the data further showed.

India attracted $5.59 billion in foreign inflows in May, the biggest monthly total so far this year, leading the RBI to sharply increase the purchase of dollars in spot markets compared to April.

The rupee moved in a 63.95-65.10/dollar band in May, and has strengthened 5.2 percent against the U.S. currency so far in 2017, outperforming most of its Asian peers.

For full breakdown of RBI's FX management see: bit.ly/2tIW37r (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.