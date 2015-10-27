MUMBAI Oct 27 The Reserve Bank of India could
"take a bit of a chance" in terms of its current restrictions on
foreign investors from buying corporate debt of less than three
years in residual maturity, its deputy governor H. R. Khan said
on Tuesday.
Khan, at an event in Mumbai, said no view had been taken but
that the central bank was looking at the matter.
India in February said it would prevent foreign
institutional investors from buying corporate debt with less
than three years in residual maturity, applying the same
restriction currently in place for government bonds.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)