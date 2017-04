MUMBAI, Sept 11 Indian corporates invested $1.25 billion overseas in August, higher than $1.12 billion in July but sharply lower than $2.47 billion a year ago, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday.

Overseas direct investments in August included equities of $207.39 million, loans of $303.48 million and $742.80 million in bank guarantees, the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)