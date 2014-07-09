MUMBAI, June 9 Overseas direct investments by
Indian corporates rose to $5.03 billion in June from $1.58
billion in the previous month, according to data released by the
Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday.
The investments include equity, loans and bank guarantee
issued.
Total overseas direct investments from India in June
included $131.4 million in equity financing, $322.9 million in
loans and $4.58 billion in guarantees, the RBI said.
Total overseas financial commitment by Indian corporates in
June 2013 was $3.12 billion, the data showed.
