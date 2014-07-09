MUMBAI, June 9 Overseas direct investments by Indian corporates rose to $5.03 billion in June from $1.58 billion in the previous month, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday.

The investments include equity, loans and bank guarantee issued.

Total overseas direct investments from India in June included $131.4 million in equity financing, $322.9 million in loans and $4.58 billion in guarantees, the RBI said.

Total overseas financial commitment by Indian corporates in June 2013 was $3.12 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)