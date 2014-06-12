MUMBAI, June 12 The Reserve Bank of India will come out with a payment bank soon, Deputy Governor H. R. Khan said on Thursday.

A committee appointed by the RBI had proposed the formation of payment banks to widen the spread of payment services and deposit products to small businesses and poor households in a country where about half of the households are outside the banking system.

Khan was speaking at a banking event in the city. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)