MUMBAI, March 4 Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said he expected to see banks lower lending rates heading into a new fiscal year in April after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on Wednesday.

The comments, in a teleconference call with analysts, came after the RBI cut its policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent, its second rate cut in two months. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)