By Devidutta Tripathy
| MUMBAI, April 7
MUMBAI, April 7 The Reserve Bank of India
proposed on Tuesday that banks should decide lending rates based
on their marginal cost of funding, hoping the shift will
persuade them to lower lending rates faster in response to
central bank easing measures.
The RBI kept its key policy rate on hold at 7.5 percent on
Tuesday, but is disappointed that after two rates cuts earlier
this year just four of 45 Indian banks have lowered their
lending rates.
Their reluctance to lower rates for borrowers has raised
concerns about the limited impact the looser monetary policy is
having on the broader economy.
To help the effect of policy changes be felt faster in the
economy, the Reserve Bank will encourage banks to move in a
time-bound manner to set base rates based on their marginal cost
of funds, the central bank said in its monetary policy statement
on Tuesday.
Detailed guidelines would be released soon, it added. The
prospect will be a shock for commercial banks, which have
enjoyed a large degree of freedom in setting lending rates,
currently ranging between 10 percent to 11.25 percent.
While the RBI wants its looser monetary policy to boost
economic growth, latest banking data shows loan growth at
multi-year lows, with 9.5 percent growth in the two weeks to
March 20 from a year earlier.
Banks have cited lack of liquidity, weak credit demand, and
sticky cost of funds as reasons for their reluctance to reduce
lending rates.
Part of the reason is also a lack of borrowing by companies
whose projects remain stalled, despite signs that the economy is
growing faster after two straight years of sluggish expansion.
But there are expectations that lending rates will come
down.
"There is competition building up from the markets... banks
will over time be forced to match the market, and will have to
bring down rates," RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan told a news
conference after the policy review.
Banks have started cutting deposit rates, and bankers say
lending rates are generally on a downward trend, but most are
still noncommittal on the timing and size.
A senior executive at State Bank of India, the
country's biggest lender, feared a switch to using the marginal
cost of funds to determine base lending rates would lead to
frequent changes in the rates. He recommended using the average
cost of funds instead.
"Based on the marginal cost of funding I have to change the
base rate, which means 80-85 percent of my advances is going to
be changed on the basis of marginal cost of funding which is
maybe 1 percent of my deposit," said P. Pradeep Kumar, a
managing director at SBI.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Simon Cameron-Moore)