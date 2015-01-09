Jan 9 India's central bank said on Friday that 14 states would raise a minimum of 127.5 billion rupees ($2 billion) through state loans on Jan. 13. Sr. State Amt to be raised Tenure No. ( bln) Years 1 Bihar 15 10 2 Gujarat* 15 10 3 Haryana 6 10 4 Himachal Pradesh 3 10 5 Jharkhand 15 10 6 Kerala 15 10 7 Maharashtra 16 10 8 Madhya Pradesh 10 10 9 Meghalaya 1 10 10 Puducherry 0.5 10 11 Punjab 6 10 12 Rajasthan 5 10 13 Tamil Nadu* 12 10 14 Telangana 8 10 Total 127.5 *Gujarat and Tamil Nadu will have option to retain additional subscription of 4.50 bln rupees and 3 bln rupees respectively ($1 = 62.3050 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)