FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Indian govt had 622.83 bln rupees outstanding loans from RBI in July 7 week
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes scattered at sea
WORLD
Chinese Nobel laureate's ashes scattered at sea
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Movie Review: Jagga Jasoos 
BOLLYWOOD
Movie Review: Jagga Jasoos 
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 14, 2017 / 11:50 AM / a day ago

Indian govt had 622.83 bln rupees outstanding loans from RBI in July 7 week

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 622.83 billion rupees ($9.67 billion) of outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended July 7, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

State governments had 46.89 billion rupees of loans from the RBI in the week ended July 7, compared with 19.30 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

Source text: bit.ly/2sXNWCS

$1 = 64.4200 Indian rupees India Headline News Team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.