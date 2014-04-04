MUMBAI, April 4 Indian banks' loans rose 14.3 percent in the two weeks to March 21 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 14.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 758.4 billion rupees ($12.60 billion) to 60.13 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 21. Non-food credit rose 773.9 billion rupees to 59.15 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 15.5 billion rupees to 984.8 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 470.8 billion rupees to 77.39 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 21. ($1 = 60.1950 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)