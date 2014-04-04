BRIEF-India's S. Chand to raise $34 mln from IPO anchor investors
* Allots 3.26 million equity shares at 670 rupees per share for about 2.19 billion rupees to 15 IPO anchor investors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
MUMBAI, April 4 Indian banks' loans rose 14.3 percent in the two weeks to March 21 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 14.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 758.4 billion rupees ($12.60 billion) to 60.13 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 21. Non-food credit rose 773.9 billion rupees to 59.15 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 15.5 billion rupees to 984.8 billion rupees.
Bank deposits rose 470.8 billion rupees to 77.39 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 21. ($1 = 60.1950 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Exec says sold 14 bad loan accounts for a net 20 billion rupees to asset reconstruction companies in Q4