MUMBAI, March 21 Indian banks' loans rose 14.7 percent in the two weeks to March 7 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 15.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 755.1 billion rupees ($12.33 billion)to 59.37 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 7. Non-food credit rose 820.5 billion rupees to 58.37 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 65.4 billion rupees to 1.00 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 871.4 billion rupees to 76.92 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 7. ($1 = 61.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)