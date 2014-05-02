MUMBAI May 2 Indian banks' loans
rose 14.3 percent in the two weeks to April 18 from a year
earlier, while deposits grew 15.3 percent, the
Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on
Friday.
Outstanding loans fell 508 billion rupees ($8.42 billion) to
60.36 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 18. Non-food
credit fell 538.8 billion rupees to 59.43 trillion rupees, while
food credit rose 30.8 billion rupees to 926.9 billion rupees.
Bank deposits fell 611.4 billion rupees to 78.70 trillion
rupees in the two weeks to April 18.
($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees)
