April 18 Indian banks' loans rose 13.8 percent in the two weeks to April 4 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 15 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 737.9 billion rupees to 60.87 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 4. Non-food credit rose 826.6 billion rupees to 59.97 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 88.6 billion rupees to 896.1 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 1.92 trillion rupees to 79.31 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 4. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)