MUMBAI May 30 Indian banks' loans rose 13.6 percent in the two weeks to May 16 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 14.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 243.1 billion rupees ($4.12 billion) to 60.43 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 16. Non-food credit fell 338.5 billion rupees to 59.28 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 95.4 billion rupees to 1.15 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 329 billion rupees to 78.56 trillion rupees in the two weeks to May 16. ($1 = 59 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)