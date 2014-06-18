MUMBAI, June 18 The Reserve Bank of India asked banks to disclose sector wise loans in their financial statements from 2014/15 onwards.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the central bank added that banks may also disclose loans under sub sectors where outstanding exceeds 10 percent of total advances in that sector. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)