MUMBAI Oct 4 Indian banks issued 9.7 percent more loans in the two weeks to Sept. 19 than in the same period a year earlier, while deposits rose 13.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed.

Outstanding loans rose 55.9 billion rupees ($908.43 million) to 61.5 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 19. Non-food credit rose 48.8 billion rupees to 60.4 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 7.1 billion rupees to 1.1 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 260.8 billion rupees to 81.1 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 19. ($1 = 61.5350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Kim Coghill)