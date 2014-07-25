GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
July 25 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended July 18, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.
State governments borrowed 10.27 billion rupees ($170.85 million) under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended July 18, compared with 7.80 billion rupees a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 60.11 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.