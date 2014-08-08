MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian banks' loans rose 13.3 percent in the two weeks to July 25 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 13.0 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 89.1 billion rupees ($1.46 billion) to 61.125 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 25. Non-food credit fell 76.5 billion rupees to 60 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 12.6 billion rupees to 1.12 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 102.6 billion rupees to 79.86 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 25. ($1 = 60.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)