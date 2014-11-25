ANAND, India Nov 25 India is considering giving
banks more flexibility when restructuring distressed loans in a
bid to help cash-strapped projects to get funding from lenders,
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said on
Tuesday.
"The RBI is exploring ways to allow banks more flexibility
in restructuring," Rajan said in a speech at the Institute of
Rural Management on Tuesday in the state of Gujarat.
"This is a risk we are prepared to take if it allows more
projects to be set on the track to recovery."
Banks have seen a sharp rise in bad loans after India posted
sub-5 percent growth for two consecutive years and have been
urging the central bank to provide them with relaxations on
classifying bad loans.
