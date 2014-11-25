ANAND, India Nov 25 India is considering giving banks more flexibility when restructuring distressed loans in a bid to help cash-strapped projects to get funding from lenders, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday.

"The RBI is exploring ways to allow banks more flexibility in restructuring," Rajan said in a speech at the Institute of Rural Management on Tuesday in the state of Gujarat.

"This is a risk we are prepared to take if it allows more projects to be set on the track to recovery."

Banks have seen a sharp rise in bad loans after India posted sub-5 percent growth for two consecutive years and have been urging the central bank to provide them with relaxations on classifying bad loans. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta in ANAND and Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil Nair)