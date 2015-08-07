Aug 7 Indian banks' loans rose 9.4 percent in the two weeks to July 24 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 144.5 billion rupees to 66.56 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 24. Non-food credit fell 151.5 billion rupees to 65.48 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 7 billion rupees to 1.09 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 10.5 billion rupees to 88.83 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 24.

Source Text: bit.ly/1OV5SCg (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)