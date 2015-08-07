Aug 7 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended July 31, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday. The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier either. State governments had 19.39 billion rupees ($304 million) loans from the RBI in the week ended July 31, compared with 29.42 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 63.8531 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)