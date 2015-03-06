March 6 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Feb. 27, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government also had no outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments had 5.61 billion rupees ($89.90 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Feb. 27, compared with 14.19 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 62.4029 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)