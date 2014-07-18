July 18 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended July 11, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 182.50 billion rupees ($3.04 billion) worth outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments borrowed 7.80 billion rupees under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended July 11, compared with 1.44 billion rupees a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 60.0000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)