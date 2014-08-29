Aug 29 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Aug. 22, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 10.34 billion rupees ($170.89 million ) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Aug. 22, compared with 8.08 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 60.5050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)