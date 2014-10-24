Oct 24 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Oct. 17, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 15.31 billion rupees ($250.3 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended Oct. 17, compared with 21.28 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 61.1600 rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)