MUMBAI, April 3 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended March 27, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier, as well.

State governments had 57.60 billion rupees ($927.09 million) of loans from the RBI in the week ended on March 27, compared with 34.83 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 62.1300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)