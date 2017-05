A money lender counts rupee notes at his shop in Ahmedabad, India, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Indian banks' loans rose 11 percent in the two weeks to Dec. 11 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.5 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 981.80 billion rupees ($14.87 billion) to 69.66 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 11. Non-food credit rose 977.20 billion rupees to 68.57 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 4.60 billion rupees to 1.09 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 602.00 billion rupees to 91.85 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Dec. 11.

($1 = 66.0155 rupees)

