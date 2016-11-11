A woman cleans an ATM which is out of service in Mumbai, India, November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian banks' loans rose 9.1 percent in the two weeks to Oct. 28 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 502.20 billion rupees ($7.48 billion) to 74.12 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 28. Non-food credit rose 400.70 billion rupees to 73.10 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 101.60 billion rupees to 1.02 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 205.20 billion rupees to 99.84 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 28.

($1 = 67.1679 rupees)