India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
Indian banks' loans rose 7.9 percent in the two weeks to Nov. 11 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.7 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans fell 591.00 billion rupees ($8.64 billion) to 73.53 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 11. Non-food credit fell 439.70 billion rupees to 72.66 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 151.40 billion rupees to 870.90 billion rupees.
Bank deposits rose 1.31 trillion rupees to 101.15 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 11.
Source text: (here)
($1 = 68.4200 rupees)
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.