A man shows the new 500 Indian rupee banknotes after withdrawing them from an ATM in Guwahati, India, November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Indian banks' loans rose 7.9 percent in the two weeks to Nov. 11 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.7 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 591.00 billion rupees ($8.64 billion) to 73.53 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 11. Non-food credit fell 439.70 billion rupees to 72.66 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 151.40 billion rupees to 870.90 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 1.31 trillion rupees to 101.15 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 11.

($1 = 68.4200 rupees)