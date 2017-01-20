Indian banks' loans rose 5.1 percent in the two weeks to Jan. 6 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 14.7 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 653.60 billion rupees ($9.58 billion) to 74.13 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 6. Non-food credit rose 636.90 billion rupees to 73.07 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 16.70 billion rupees to 1.07 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 679.30 billion rupees to 105.84 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 6.

Source text: (here)

($1 = 68.2199 Indian rupees)