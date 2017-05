A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of Indian currency notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Indian banks' loans rose 4.4 percent in the two weeks to March 17 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 13 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 496.00 billion rupees ($7.64 billion) to 75.66 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 17. Non-food credit rose 551.90 billion rupees to 75.10 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 56.00 billion rupees to 558.60 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 7.10 billion rupees to 105.42 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 17.