Government had 105.36 billion rupees outstanding loans from RBI in June 23 week

(Reuters) - The government had 105.36 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means

advances in the week ended June 23, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had 19.30 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended June 23, compared with 15.03 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.

($1 = 64.6675 Indian rupees)