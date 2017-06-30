FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
31 minutes ago
Government had 105.36 billion rupees outstanding loans from RBI in June 23 week
#Money News
June 30, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 31 minutes ago

Government had 105.36 billion rupees outstanding loans from RBI in June 23 week

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016.Mukesh Gupta/File Photo

(Reuters) - The government had 105.36 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means

advances in the week ended June 23, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had 19.30 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended June 23, compared with 15.03 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.

Source text: (here)

($1 = 64.6675 Indian rupees)

India Headline News Team

