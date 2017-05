An employee poses with the bundles of Indian rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Indian banks' loans rose 9.4 percent in the two weeks to Aug. 7 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.5 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 155.60 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) to 66.72 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Aug. 7. Non-food credit rose 226.80 billion rupees to 65.70 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 71.20 billion rupees to 1.01 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 559.20 billion rupees to 89.39 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Aug. 7.

($1 = 65.8500 rupees)