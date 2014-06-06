June 6 The Indian government had outstanding loans of 147.04 billion rupees ($2.48 billion) with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended May 30, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

It did not have any outstanding loans in the previous week.

State governments borrowed 4.10 billion rupees ($69.13 million) under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended May 30, compared with 6.36 billion rupees a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 59.3100 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)