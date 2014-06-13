BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.27 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.27 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
June 13 The Indian government had outstanding loans of 348.49 billion rupees ($5.83 billion) with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended June 6, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.
The central government had 147.04 billion rupees of outstanding loans in the week-ago period.
State governments borrowed 12.48 billion rupees ($208.77 million) under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended June 6, compared with 4.10 billion rupees a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 59.7800 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
