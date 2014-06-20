June 20 The Indian government had outstanding loans of 248.3 billion rupees ($4.16 billion) with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended June 13, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 348.49 billion rupees of outstanding loans in the week-ago period.

State governments borrowed 8.33 billion rupees under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended June 13, compared with 12.48 billion rupees a week earlier, the release showed.

($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)