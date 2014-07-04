July 4 The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended June 27, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier too.

State governments borrowed 5.84 billion rupees ($97.8 million) under loans and advances from the RBI in the week ended June 27, compared with 16.47 billion rupees a week earlier, the release showed. ($1 = 59.7300 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)