June 27 Indian banks' loans rose 13.9 percent in the two weeks to June 13 from a year earlier, while deposits also grew 13.9 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 226.7 billion rupees ($3.77 billion) to 60.90 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 13. Non-food credit rose 295.1 billion rupees to 59.80 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 68.4 billion rupees to 1.1 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 279.6 billion rupees to 79.01 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 13. ($1 = 60.1000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)